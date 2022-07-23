Michael Bisping makes Jake Paul PPV claim regarding potential Nate Diaz fight

Connor Bennett . Last updated: Jul 23, 2022

UFC legend Michael ‘The Count’ Bisping claims that Jake Paul has been “struggling” with his pay-per-view numbers and isn’t sure a fight with Nate Diaz would bring what he’s thinking.

Even though he’s preparing to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6, Jake Paul always has one eye on the future and who he might be fighting the next time he steps into a boxing ring.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer is confident that he’ll defeat Rahman at Madison Square Garden and believes it could even “open the door” for him to fight ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson – a fight that he also believes he’d win, and perhaps easily as well.

Aside from that, there is also the possibility that Jake mixes it up with another UFC fighter seeing as Nate Diaz will be out of contract before long and there has been interest in making a fight happen. Though, Michael Bisping isn’t sure that fight would bring in the mega number that some, including Jake, may be expecting.

Michael Bisping claims Jake Paul’s PPVs are “struggling”

Ahead of UFC’s Fight Night in London on July 23, ‘The Count’ posted a video to his YouTube channel discussing Diaz’s final fight in the Octagon, where he’s set to come up against Khamzat Chimaev.

While giving his analysis of the fight, Bisping touched on Diaz’s future, which could easily include that long-awaited fight with Jake. “Jake Paul has it in his mind that him and Nate Diaz are gonna do millions of pay-per-view buys. I think that probably would do some big numbers, but Jake Paul has been struggling,” the UFC legend said while also referencing Jake’s recent shots at Conor McGregor’s PPV sales.

“McGregor smashes it out of the f**king park every time he does a pay-per-view. It’s massive numbers. Jake Paul was bragging on that video that the one with Tyron Woodley got 200k pay-per-view buys, which isn’t bad. But you don’t make any money on 200k buys if you’re in the UFC.”

As Bisping notes, the fight would probably make both fighters a nice chunk of change, but maybe not the eye-watering amounts that they’re thinking.

With Jake having a tricky test in the form of Rahman Jr, who knows if he’ll keep his undefeated streak and even get to fight Diaz. We’ll just have to wait for the fallout from the August 6 fight.