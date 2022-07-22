Jake Paul explains why he would win blockbuster Mike Tyson fight

Connor Bennett . 49 minutes ago

Jake Paul has highlighted a big advantage he’d have in a fight with Mike Tyson as he believes he could beat the former heavyweight king.

Even though he’s preparing to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6, Jake Paul has already talked about what could come next – as he wants to fight boxing legend Mike Tyson at some point.

‘Iron’ Mike, who has been supportive of Jake and his brother Logan’s venture into boxing, has been open to fighting the social media star before the end of 2022, but he has also set a pretty significant price tag on his own involvement.

Given Tyson’s experience at the top of the boxing world, and serious punching power, many outsiders see it as an easy night’s work for the 56-year-old, but Jake is confident in his own abilities and believes he can win.

Jake Paul believes he has key advantage against Mike Tyson

Speaking ahead of his fight with Rahman Jr, the 25-year-old was quizzed on his potential clash with Tyson and how he’d feel about making that happen at some point down the line.

“I would beat him. I would beat him, I’m too fast, I’m too elusive and he’s powerful and strong and has knockout power, but if he can’t hit me then he can’t knock me out,” Jake confidently told CBS New York.

“I don’t believe he can hit me and so I think I would win that fight.”

As noted, Jake has already stated that a win over Rahman Jr would “open the door” to fight Tyson, seeing as he’d be moving up toward’s Tyson normal weight.

Despite his advantage age, the 56-year-old has remained somewhat active in the world of boxing. He’s been in the gym regularly and even went eight rounds with Roy Jones Jr. on the same card that Jake knocked out Nate Robinson on.

It remains to be seen as to whether or not the fight will ever happen, but there is plenty of interest surrounding it.