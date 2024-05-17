EntertainmentTikTok

Grandma’s “wholesome” reaction to Kesha song has the internet in stitches

Molly Byrne
grandma's wholesome reaction to Kesha songTikTok: oprahtheactress

One family’s grandma is going viral on TikTok for her “ridiculously wholesome” reaction to her grandchildren singing ‘TiK ToK’ by Kesha.

TikToker Mark captured a moment he, his loved ones, and the internet definitely won’t forget. While wholesome, the viral video, which has gained over 400K views in hours, had viewers in stitches.

As he sat outside with his family, grandma included, Mark sang Kesha’s 2009 hit ‘TiK ToK.’ “Brush my teeth with a bottle of Jack, ’cause when I leave for the night I ain’t coming back,” he sang while snapping his fingers.

The TikToker’s grandma gasped at the lyrics as she happily clapped along. “Grammie always loved being introduced to new music,” he captioned his video.

As he continued to sing Kesha’s lyrics, the rest of the family joined in by clapping and keeping the beat going. Not only that, but they tried their hardest to keep in their laughter at their grandma’s hilarious reaction.

At one point, the gentleman sitting next to Mark grabbed his chest with a smile on his face to gesture his enjoyment.

Viewers of the TikTok had similar reactions to the family of the grandma, with many agreeing that she needed to be taken to the nearest club as soon as possible.

“Somebody take gma out to the club right now,” exclaimed one. “Ready to party with gamgam,” agreed another.

Others commented on how happy she was while listening to her grandchild sing to hear. “Protect grandma at all costs,” added someone else.

Another viewer even suggested that Mark record his rendition of Kesha’s song in the studio and include his grandma’s “oh’s” in the background, as it would make a good keepsake for him and his family.

Related Topics

Viral

About The Author

Molly Byrne

In recent years, Molly has interviewed musicians from all over the world, to then transition into writing for the movie and hiphop industry. Molly began her Entertainment and Reality TV coverage for Dexerto in 2023 where she exhibits her passion across a broad range of topics. To contact Molly, you may email her here: molly.byrne@dexerto.com.

keep reading
tiktok's hands in dog trend
TikTok
What is the ‘hands in’ TikTok trend? Adorable dogs go viral
Molly Byrne
Shaq asks Bobbi Althoff on a date in front of her friend funny marco
TikTok
Shaq asks Bobbi Althoff on a date in front of “jealous” Funny Marco
Molly Byrne
tiktok's I did my dance trend
TikTok
What is the ‘I did my dance’ TikTok trend? Lil Durk lyrics go viral
Molly Byrne
Hailey Bieber
Entertainment
Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy craving goes viral as she asks fans not judge her food choice 
Molly Byrne
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech