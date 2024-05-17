Grandma’s “wholesome” reaction to Kesha song has the internet in stitches

One family’s grandma is going viral on TikTok for her “ridiculously wholesome” reaction to her grandchildren singing ‘TiK ToK’ by Kesha.

TikToker Mark captured a moment he, his loved ones, and the internet definitely won’t forget. While wholesome, the viral video, which has gained over 400K views in hours, had viewers in stitches.

As he sat outside with his family, grandma included, Mark sang Kesha’s 2009 hit ‘TiK ToK.’ “Brush my teeth with a bottle of Jack, ’cause when I leave for the night I ain’t coming back,” he sang while snapping his fingers.

The TikToker’s grandma gasped at the lyrics as she happily clapped along. “Grammie always loved being introduced to new music,” he captioned his video.

As he continued to sing Kesha’s lyrics, the rest of the family joined in by clapping and keeping the beat going. Not only that, but they tried their hardest to keep in their laughter at their grandma’s hilarious reaction.

At one point, the gentleman sitting next to Mark grabbed his chest with a smile on his face to gesture his enjoyment.

Viewers of the TikTok had similar reactions to the family of the grandma, with many agreeing that she needed to be taken to the nearest club as soon as possible.

“Somebody take gma out to the club right now,” exclaimed one. “Ready to party with gamgam,” agreed another.

Others commented on how happy she was while listening to her grandchild sing to hear. “Protect grandma at all costs,” added someone else.

Another viewer even suggested that Mark record his rendition of Kesha’s song in the studio and include his grandma’s “oh’s” in the background, as it would make a good keepsake for him and his family.