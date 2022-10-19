Meowko slams Twitch after receiving fourth ban

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

Twitch variety streamer Meowko slammed Twitch after copping her fourth ban from the platform.

Meowko is one of Twitch’s most popular variety streamers on the platform, often seen going live in the Just Chatting category.

But, despite her continual growth, she has now received multiple brief bans from the platform that have kept her away from streaming a consistent schedule to her nearly 300k followers.

On October 19, the Japanese broadcaster received her fourth ban from the site and hit out at Twitch for the decision which she deemed unfair.

Meowko blasts Twitch over fourth channel ban

Meowko revealed after the October 19 ban become public that it would only last for 24 hours.

However, her frustration with Twitch’s ban stoked her to slam the company on social media.

She called the ban “not a big deal” but also pointed out that there’s “zero reason” why she was suspended.

“I know that it seems like Twitch and their community don‘t like me at all but I can’t change anything about it so I’m just going to stay strong.” The streamer also revealed that she did formally appeal the ban.

Twitter: meowkolol

She concluded her message by adding, “be right back.” In a tweet sent moments before this one, she agreed with a follower who said she was banned for “looking too good.”

According to StreamerBans, the October ban was Meowko’s first since August 23, when she was banned for one day.

Although the ban is just for one day, the continual brief punishments from Twitch have clearly left her frustrated.