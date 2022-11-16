Maya reveals new Twitch plans after returning from two-month break

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Twitch streamer Maya Higa has just returned from her two-month break from content creation and has revealed her plans for the future.

Just two months after taking her indefinite break from Twitch, Maya Higa made good on her announcement that she was set to return to streaming on November 16.

In a short, one-hour-long broadcast, Maya revealed some of the thoughts she had during her break, including her final decision to return to Twitch to continue educating people on animal conservation.

Maya also revealed a slight shift in her plans for the future of her channel, with more streams to educate her community in the works.

Maya reveals new Twitch plans after break

After over a month of trying to figure out different ways to support Alveus Sanctuary without the income from Twitch, Maya decided that she wanted to come back to continue animal conservation education on her channel.

With that, Maya revealed that the content on her personal channel as well as the Alveus Sanctuary will slightly change with her return.

The creator still plans on doing singing and meal-prep broadcasts during her four-day-a-week schedule, but twice a week will consist of IRL streams around Alveus Sanctuary.

To further her focus on conservation education, each of her personal streams will end by raiding the Alveus Twitch channel, where they will have special content each day of the week for fans to enjoy.

(Topic starts at 45:20 in the VOD)

To help her do all of this, Maya said that during her break she moved out of her old home and purchased a “tiny house.”

Although it doesn’t have water, sewer, or electricity hooked up to it yet, the new home will allow her to focus on what she loves doing as it’s placed right on the sanctuary’s property.