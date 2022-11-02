Markiplier teases OnlyFans account launch date after fans meet conditions

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

YouTube star Markiplier is officially starting up his OnlyFans account after fans have met his many ‘conditions,’ and gave a time around when viewers can expect his content to drop.

Mark ‘Markiplier’ Fischbach continues his reign as one of YouTube’s most chaotic personalities with his latest venture: OnlyFans.

The YouTuber first made mention of this unexpected new move back in October, where he claimed he’d make an account on the website for charity if, and only if, fans got two of his podcasts to the number one spots on Spotify and Apple Podcasts at the same time.

That’s not all; he also asked that fans support the documentary he made about his mother’s book, called ‘Markiplier from North Korea,’ as part of his conditions.

On November 2, Markiplier revealed that his fans had finally met these conditions, and announced that he would be officially moving forward to make content for his forthcoming OnlyFans very soon.

Markiplier says he’s being impersonated on OnlyFans

However, certain things have to be done before he can even begin to make an account — namely, he’s already being impersonated, and must remove his impersonator so that he can establish his presence on the site.

Luckily, he did tease a date that fans can expect to see his content on the platform, saying they’d be able to purchase from his profile “at the end of the month.” Those looking to support charity and get exclusive content from their favorite creator will have to wait until late November to do so.

The YouTuber also explained that his OnlyFans won’t be anything too risque or ranchy — instead, he said it would be quite similar to his humorous “tasteful nudes” calendar he’d made previously, which was also a project undertaken for charity.

Mark’s latest statement follows news that his interactive web show ‘In Space with Markiplier’ was nominated for an Emmy, a major accomplishment for which the influencer profusely thanked his fans.