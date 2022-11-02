‘In Space With Markiplier’ YouTube series gets Emmy Award nomination

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Markiplier’s YouTube series ‘In Space with Markiplier’ has been nominated for an Emmy for “Outstanding Interactive Media,” and fans are excited.

Since creating his YouTube channel in May 2012, Markiplier has become one of the most iconic creators on the platform, alongside PewDiePie, MrBeast, and others.

With over 33 million subscribers, Mark has uploaded anything from horror game footage and comedy to animations and interactive content.

Now, his YouTube series “In Space with Markiplier” has gotten an Emmy Award nomination for “Outstanding Interactive Media.”

Markiplier reveals YouTube Series was nominated for Emmy

On November 1, Mark tweeted a screenshot of the awards nominations showing that ‘In Space With Markiplier’ has been nominated for an Emmy under the ‘Outstanding Interactive Media’ category.

He said: “Guys… I think In Space with Markiplier got nominated for an Emmy…”

Fans and friends of Markiplier quickly took to the replies to congratulate him on being nominated.

Pokimane replied: “wtf this is INSANEEE, congrats!!”

“That is so cool u should fr be so proud,” said Minecraft YouTuber Karl Jacobs.

The Twitter account for the popular sim game PowerWash Simulator congratulated Mark, but not without asking for his OnlyFans account to be created.

They said: “Congrats, so well deserved, Mark! Now, that OnlyFans…”

We’ll be sure to update you on the results after the winner of the Emmy is revealed on December 11, 2022, at the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy awards.

