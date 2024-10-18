Markiplier reveals one major thing that’s holding back Iron Lung movie release

YouTube star Markiplier gave eager viewers a long-awaited update on his Iron Lung movie, saying he’s turned down certain offers to broadcast the film outside theaters in favor of a theatrical release.

Mark ‘Markiplier’ Fischbach is one of the many content creators branching out into the movie biz. After creating interactive web series like In Space with Markiplier and acting in Amazon’s The Edge of Sleep, he’s now got his eyes set on Hollywood.

In 2023, the YouTuber revealed he’d created a movie adaptation of Iron Lung, an indie horror game of the same name that follows an unwitting prisoner forced to explore the depths of a blood ocean on a distant moon.

In an October 2023 trailer, Mark claimed that the flick was “coming soon to theaters,” but further details have been scarce in the months that followed.

Now, a year later, Mark has finally given fans an update on his ambitious project — and the influencer says he’s already received offers to show the film via methods that don’t involve a theatrical release.

While it’s unclear if these offers included streaming on platforms like Netflix or HBO, he made it clear that he’s unwilling to budge on his dream of seeing Iron Lung on the big screen.

“I’m not accepting anything less than theatrical,” he said during an October 18 live stream. “That movie needs to be in theaters. There’s been opportunities besides that, but I have not taken them…That’s what I want. That’s what I aim for, and that’s what I think it deserves.”

“It’s good enough for that,” he continued. “It’s more than good enough for that, judging by some of the movies that have come out lately.”

He went on to explain that there isn’t a current “timeline” for when fans can expect to watch the film, but confirmed that the project was finally “officially done” in a video uploaded in June 2024.

For now, viewers will just have to bide their time watching Mark’s performance in The Edge of Sleep until he finally scores the theatrical release he’s dreamed of for Iron Lung.