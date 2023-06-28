Markiplier reveals bloody details for his upcoming horror movie Iron Lung

Markiplier is out for blood. Well, not literally. But the YouTuber just shared on Twitter that his upcoming film Iron Lung might break the record for most blood in a horror movie.

One of YouTube’s most prominent creators Mark ‘Markiplier’ Fischbach is moving to the big screen after a decade-long career on the platform.

His first feature film will be a horror flick titled Iron Lung, based on the popular game of the same name.

Now, Markiplier has shared some grisly details on what viewers can expect to see when Iron Lung hits theatres.

An initial post to Twitter on June 27 asked audiences what the record was for the “most blood in a horror movie?”

That title currently goes to 2013’s Evil Dead, with a whopping 50,000 gallons of blood used for its gory climax.

While Markiplier is yet to confirm the amount of blood set to appear in Iron Lung, it seems the YouTuber is confident he might have Evil Dead beat.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has played the 2022 game Iron Lung, on which Markiplier has based the film.

The game is set in the future after a cataclysmic event called “The Quiet Rapture” caused all stars and habitable planets to disappear. All remaining human life has been forced to move off-planet, now living on space stations and starships.

Players take on the role of a convict tasked with exploring the ocean of a desolate moon. Notably, a blood ocean. It can be assumed that this may be responsible for Markiplier’s Iron Lung potentially breaking records for the amount of blood used in a horror movie.

As of yet, there is no release date set for Iron Lung, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated as more details are released. For all the latest TV and movie news, be sure to check out our page here.