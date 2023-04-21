Markiplier releases trailer for his Iron Lung movie based off viral horror game

YouTube star Markiplier has dropped the first trailer for his upcoming film called ‘Iron Lung,’ based on the viral horror video game of the same name that took over the internet.

Mark ‘Markiplier’ Fischbach is one of YouTube’s most prominent content creators. Throughout his decade-long career on the site, Mark has accrued over 34 million subscribers and has even made two interactive series — one of which was nominated for an Emmy.

Despite being lauded with praise across the internet, his ‘In Space With Markiplier’ series was snubbed by the Emmys in favor of another entry… but he’s not letting that stop his creative pursuits.

Recently, Markiplier has teased that he’s directing and starring in an upcoming film. Up until now, we had no idea what this movie would be about… but all that changed on April 21, when he dropped the first trailer for his filmmaking debut.

Markiplier drops trailer for ‘Iron Lung’ movie

The cat’s finally out of the bag; Markiplier is at the helm of a movie called ‘Iron Lung,’ based on the iconic horror game that took over YouTube in 2022.

The game follows an unsuspecting convict tasked with navigating an ocean of blood on a barren moon after the sudden disappearance of all habitable planets and suns following a cataclysmic event.

Iron Lung was widely acclaimed by audiences for its eerie mood, creative premise, and horrifying take on thalassophobia (the fear of large bodies of water — and what might lie in those waters).

Now, it looks like Markiplier is creating his very own adaptation of the video game for the big screen. In an interview with Variety, Mark revealed that he is writing, directing, and acting in the film, and in a live stream this Monday claimed that he even hurt his back performing a stunt for the upcoming flick.

At the time of writing, there’s no release date yet penned for the film — but we’ll be sure to keep you updated on Mark’s filmmaking debut right here on Dexerto.