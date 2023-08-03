Markiplier claims his movie Iron Lung will release “real soon”

YouTube star Markiplier recently claimed that his highly-anticipated movie ‘Iron Lung’ will release “real soon” — but it’s still unclear when fans can expect to watch the upcoming horror flick.

Mark ‘Markiplier’ Fischbach is one of YouTube’s most prominent creators, but he’s breaking out of the influencer mold in a huge way by directing and acting in his very own feature film, ‘Iron Lung.’

Iron Lung is based on an indie horror game of the same name, which follows a doomed inmate as they scour the floor of a blood ocean on a desolate moon in the hopes of securing their freedom within the confines of a makeshift submarine.

Markiplier first announced the movie earlier this year, but with the ongoing actors’ strike in Hollywood, the YouTuber was initially uncertain about what he was and wasn’t allowed to do regarding the promotion of his movie.

Although he assumed that he was fine to continue editing the film and supports the strike, it seems as though excited viewers might get the chance to watch it sooner than expected, based on his latest comments.

At the very end of his August 3 video playing through the Five Nights at Freddy’s Ruin DLC, Markiplier made mention of his Iron Lung movie, and said that it would be coming out “real soon.”

“Check out anything else I’m doing,” he said, making sure to plug his other projects like his ‘Distractible’ podcast. “I’m doing a whole lot these days. And I have a movie that’s gonna be coming out real soon.”

(Topic starts at 13:35)

Although this may have been a mere off-the-cuff comment from the YouTuber, some fans are taking it to mean that the film might be getting a release date sooner than anticipated.

For now, any other details about the movie are shrouded in mystery — and given that the actors’ strike is still ongoing, Mark’s comments come at a confusing time for the industry.

However, the YouTuber has promised that Iron Lung will be a bloody affair, claiming that he attempted to break the record for ‘most blood in a horror film’ (which earned him a trip to the hospital, as a result).