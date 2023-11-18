Man starts “selling stuff” series to get out of $30k debt

One man started a viral TikTok series documenting his journey to get out of debt by selling some of his possessions, including 200 Funko Pop! figures.

TikTok series have been becoming increasingly popular, like fx_freak who showcased her bodypainting skills in her Teen Titan cosplay series, and fans have found a new TikToker whose videos they have been loving.

A man, who admitted he had $30k in debt from taxes, started a series where he shows his journey to becoming debt-free through selling his stuff, and people have loved it, with one video getting over 300k likes.

TikToker starts viral selling stuff series

TikToker Bstarrcinema posted his day one video where he summarised how much debt he was in ($30k) and the items he was going to try and sell: “This is day one of getting out of debt by selling my collections.“

Bstar shocked viewers with the extensive collections he owned, such as a massive collection of movies and Funko Pop! figures:

“I have a bunch of sh*t I don’t need. […] 3000 plus movies […] 200 plus Funko Pops!” He also added that, alongside this collection of items he kept in his house, he had a “whole storage unit” full of unsold eBay items that he meant to get rid of.

He admitted that he felt embarrassed at all of the unneeded stuff he owned, and wanted to start selling some of his collectibles:

“As embarrassing as this is to admit, I’m just tired of not doing anything about it.”

However, users in the comments found Bstarr’s honesty admirable, and felt that he had nothing to be ashamed of with his “selling stuff” series:

“It’s not embarrassing at all to share this, you are in a real position many people are in and I appreciate your vulnerability!” One person commented. “Hell yeah man! It’s very hard to let things go, something I still have a hard time doing,” another person applauded.

The TikToker let his supporters know that he would try to upload a weekly video, updating people on how far along his journey he had gotten.

Still, despite him admitting to needing to sell the figures, viewers were especially impressed with his Funko Pop! figure collection, a brand that has generated massive hype through their collaborations with huge names like Fortnite and Pokemon.