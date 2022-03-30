TikToker goes viral with stunning Teen Titans body paint cosplay series

A TikToker that goes by the username ‘fx_freak’ has wowed fans with her realistic makeup renditions of characters from the show “Teen Titans.”

TikTok star fx_freak, whose real name is Lauren Ward, has amassed over 1.5 million followers on TikTok with an added 140,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Ward is best known for recreating cartoon characters and celebrities’ make-up such as Cat Women, Captain Jack Sparrow, The Grinch, and more, putting her own touch on each character.

The makeup artist has now created a series revolving around the 2003 television show Teen Titans, meticulously recreating each facial feature of the characters down to a T.

TikToker goes viral Teen Titans makeup series

On March 24, 2022, Ward uploaded a video showing her fans how to recreate the Teen Titan character Beast Boy’s makeup, sparking huge interest among fans.

In the video, the 21-year-old starts off by painting her face green while mouthing the line for an episode of the show saying: “Why are you guys talking like that, and how come I never get the cool jobs to do.”

The video is part of a multi-episode series and has garnered just over 2.2 million views, prompting a mixed response from fans.

“I love beast boy he’s my favorite from the guys and from the girls raven is my favorite,” one commenter stated.

“Please start a teen titans series,” another commentator posted.

The makeup artist has said that she will “be doing all the characters” in the series, as she has so far done Beast Boy, Raven, and Star Fire.

Ward has garnered over 2.5 million views on her Teen Titans series, having fans wondering when she will be showcasing the show’s last two characters.