Madonna’s latest TikTok sparks concern among fans

Fans are concerned about Madonna’s wellbeing after she posted a TikTok video of herself lip-syncing to aggressive song lyrics.

In the viral video, which has garnered over 8 million views, the 64-year-old pop icon donned her silver chains, jewels, and bleached eyebrows.

“Have you ever been punched in your motherf**ing face?” she rapped, mouthing along the words to Baby Keem’s song ‘Vent,’ as she got closer to the camera.

The singer was wearing a black mesh top over a black brassiere, a black and white corset, and black unbuttoned skinny jeans.

“What you say? Oh, you haven’t? Alright, wait,” she lip-synced, showing off a grill on the top of her teeth.

While the video’s been removed from TikTok, it’s still up on her Instagram page, where she captioned it: “Alright, wait, b*tch.”

Fans worried about Madonna following viral TikTok

In the comment sections, many fans were alarmed and disturbed by what what they were watching.

“This is just awful! What happened to the real Madonna, the one that you can actually look at and say wow you are beautiful and talented!” one user commented.

“The Madonna I used to admire was the one on The Immaculate Collection,” another added. “This woman has lost all of her mind. Time to retire.”

“You where my idol growing up. I used to love your music & creativity, please stop with these weird reels! it’s getting dark & concerning now,” a third fan wrote.

“I used to love you and admire you. Seeing you like this is truly concerning,” someone else shared. “It’s sad that the people around you are not intervening and help you. How’s that possible?”

There were a few fans, however, who defended the ‘Vogue’ singer against critics.

“I want all the haters to shut up. Madonna is always a queen!” one fan commented. “Imagine thinking Madonna gives any f**ks about your opinion of her,” another added.

This is not the first time people have questioned Madonna’s wellbeing this year. In April, the singer ‘scared’ her fans after posting a series of bizarre videos on TikTok.