‘Scary’ Madonna TikTok videos leave fans concerned: “Are you ok?”

Fans of music icon Madonna have been left concerned by a set of posts she’s made on TikTok that have since gone viral on the video-sharing platform.

As TikTok has continued to grow and grow over the last few years, many celebrities have jumped on board by creating accounts of their own and getting stuck into some of the platform’s biggest trends.

The likes of Kim Kardashian, Camila Cabello, David Beckham, and Gordon Ramsay have all dove head-first and started posting on a regular basis. As too has Madonna, with the singer-songwriter regularly posting videos of herself and her children t over 1.6 million followers.

However, in recent days, those followers have been left concerned by a string of posts made by the 53-year-old, with many asking questions about her health in the comments.

Madonna TikTok videos worry fans

At the end of March, the ‘Queen of Pop’ posted consecutive quick clips of herself looking down the barrel of the camera, with the songs Frozen and Ginseng Strip 2002 playing in the background as she remains silent.

Given that the clips are a bit different from she normally posts, many viewers quickly filled the comments asking “are you ok?” and “what is this?” while others made remarks about her health.

“She is my idol but at first watch this video scared me! What are you doing?” said one fan. “I don’t think she knows she’s recording,” added another, while another commenter quipped: “Could you use the Madonna filter please so you look more like Madonna?”

The two posts have racked up plenty of attention on TikTok, amassing over 20 million views in total, but the clips have also spread across the internet – being picked up in a viral Reddit thread as well.

While the clips may have been a cause for concern, it’s not like Madonna has stopped posting on TikTok. The American has since posted a handful of times, with videos resembling more what fans are used to. Though, she has yet to address the viral clips, and who knows if she will.