Madonna wants ‘bullying’ to stop after 50 Cent branded her a “grandma”

Madonna urged critics to stop ‘bullying’ her, after she was brutally branded “pathetic” and a “grandma” by 50 Cent.

The pop icon took to Instagram to hit back at her critics, following ‘savage’ social media comments made by the rapper.

Following her viral TikTok, in which she lip-synced to aggressive lyrics, 50 Cent shared a screenshot from the video with the text, “Madonna Using Rap Music For Clout On TikTok Is Pathetic And Truly Disturbs My Spirit.”

He also brutally captioned his Instagram post: “I told ya’ll grandma was on bullsh*t! like a virgin at 64. LOL.”

The ‘Like A Virgin’ singer seemingly retaliated by sharing a photo of herself on her Instagram Story, with the text, “Madonna is the first female act from the 80s to have 6 tracks with over 200M streams on Spotify.”

The 64-year-old then posted another snap, where she could be seen gazing into the camera, with her face partially covered by the caption: “Stop bullying Madonna for enjoying her life.”

50 Cent and Madonna feud explained

50 Cent and Madonna have previously locked horns, as the ‘Candy Shop’ rapper has criticized the pop legend on multiple occasions.

Last year, 50 slammed the singer when he suggested she was too old to be posting ‘provocative’ photos.

Commenting on Instagram photos of Madge, he added that she was “under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO.”

Madonna hit back by sharing a throwback picture of them hugging, with the caption: “Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me!

“I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media,” she added.

The rapper eventually apologized, however, the singer would later clap back at him with a video in which she called his apology “fake.”

In response, 50 posted a picture of Madonna with the caption: “I hope she didn’t make her kids take this picture. LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please.”

Whether or not the unlikely rivalry between these iconic music stars will come to an end in the near future remains to be seen.