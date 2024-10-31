Megan Thee Stallion sues YouTuber for cyberstalking

Megan Thee Stallion filed a lawsuit against a YouTuber for repeatedly spreading false narratives about her over the last few years.

On Wednesday, October 30, ‘Hot Girl’ rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, filed a lawsuit against YouTuber Milagro Gramz for allegedly cyberstalking and spreading false information about her involvement in Tory Lanez’s 10-year prison sentence.

In 2020, Stallion claimed Lanez shot her in the foot after they attended Kylie Jenner’s pool party in the Hollywood Hills. Lanez was ultimately found guilty of three felonies.

Since the incident, Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, has faced scrutiny for her connection to Lanez’s conviction and 10-year prison sentence. Gramz, however, has brought even more attention to Stallion’s involvement in the case via social media.

Documents regarding the filing accused Gramz of creating a “public campaign to denigrate, belittle, insult, and spread false statements,” about Stallion.

“Ms. Pete [Stallion] is a victim of violent crime and champion of women’s rights to her millions of fans worldwide,” the complaint read. “She will no longer stand for the defendant’s campaign of harassment.”

Additionally, Gramz was accused of the “intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy.”

After Gramz was made aware of the lawsuit against her, she updated her followers on X/Twitter about the proceedings. Shortly after, her account was suspended.

Fans of Stallion have since reacted to her ‘finally’ suing Gramz, with many applauding the artist for going forward with legal action.

“Milagro is officially getting sued. Oh, happy day!” exclaimed an X user.

“Milagro Gramz is finally getting sued by Megan Thee Stallion. Today is a beautiful day,” tweeted another.

As for Stallion, she has not released a public statement about the court filings. However, she released a 31-song album entitled ‘Megan: Act II’ on October 25.