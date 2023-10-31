xQc warns viewers to “get out” of MrBeast’s videos before the endgame: “So scripted”

Amidst recent accusations of lying and manipulating footage, MrBeast can’t seem to escape the heat with xQc now claiming his videos are “scripted”.

James ‘Jimmy’ Donaldson, known online as MrBeast, has been in hot water after fellow YouTuber and content creator Rosanna Pansino accused the philanthropist of falsely editing his videos.

According to Pansino, MrBeast manipulated the footage in Creator Games 3 in order to misrepresent the winners. The accusations have caused a wave of viewers and fans to take sides in defense of their favorite creators.

Article continues after ad

Now, streamer superstar xQc is weighing in on the drama, advising his chat to “get out” if they ever compete in a MrBeast video and make it to the “endgame.”

Article continues after ad

Reacting to one of MrBeast’s latest uploads, xQc offered his warning once the final stretch of the challenge came about.

“Chat… Guys, if you get selected to be in MrBeast’s video, I got you,” xQc began, before sharing with viewers his “number one tip.”

Article continues after ad

“If you can get out, get out. Okay?” he said. “MrBeast’s endgames are so scripted and dumb. The dumbest s**t happens, just f****** go home, dude.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Not holding back, xQc continued, “If you weren’t in on the script, okay, you’re done. Go home, dude.”

Despite xQc seemingly falling in line with Pansino’s claims, the latter has since removed all her posts surrounding MrBeast and issued an apology after receiving “thousands of death threats.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I should have expressed my feelings privately and handled things directly,” Pansino wrote on Twitter. “I will be honest in that the thousands of death threats I’ve received today are a contributing factor, but I do also sincerely hear the feedback from so many of you.”

Viewers rallied behind her, calling for MrBeast to hold his followers accountable with one person tagging him and writing, “You let your fans bully someone into retracting their own statement about THEIR story. That’s so lame.”

Article continues after ad

With xQc now also weighing in on the drama and seemingly supporting Pansino’s claims, we will be sure to update you with any further news. As of now, MrBeast has yet to respond publicly about the allegations.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.