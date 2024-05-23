Ludwig responds to backlash over having zero female speedrunners at his event

YouTube star Ludwig has responded to backlash for not having any women participating in his upcoming 50-hour speedrunning event, ‘Fast50.’

Ludwig revealed his new speedrunning event on May 22, 2024, sharing that he’s always wanted to do something like it and is excited to have the opportunity to do so.

The first handful of creators participating in Fast50 was revealed in the announcement video, accompanied by “and more…” which shows that there are going to be more people taking part in the event.

Users quickly noticed that the current list consists of 20 male content creators — prompting viewers to call out Ludwig for not including any female speedrunners. Hundreds of people quote retweeted Ludwig’s announcement with their thoughts, both positive and negative.

“Kinda sad to see no females on this list. There are many female speedrunners who are amazing,” said Twitter user Edobean. “Hope that if he does another speedrunning charity event, he invites some female speedrunners.”

Ludwig quickly responded, revealing that the list is just a handful of content creator friends who have confirmed their attendance and that he’s trying to get more.

“This roster isn’t set, sorry. It is mostly content creator friends who I confirmed, but still trying to fill hours of gameplay with cool speedrunners,” he said. “But you can judge me by the final schedule however you feel is fair.”

“I think ultimately I’m not the guy who’s going to make the best speedrunning event for speedrunners,” he continued. “But I do think I can make an event that shows people how cool speedrunning is and hopefully get more people into it, and I think time-wise the split is going to be much closer to 50/50.”

It’s unknown when Ludwig will announce the rest of the roster for Fast50, but it’s safe to say he’ll do so in the coming days as the event takes place from May 31 to June 2, 2024 — seven days from the time of writing.

The event will be streamed on Ludwig’s YouTube channel, as well as Mogul Moves on Twitch.