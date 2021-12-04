Ludwig to end Mogul Money show with big live finale “Championship Series”

Ludwig ‘Ludwig’ Ahgren’s Jeopardy-inspired game show, Mogul Money, is coming to an end, but he announced plans to end with a bang in the form of a live finale “Championship Series” show in early 2022.

Ludwig first announced Mogul Money all the way back in June 2021. Since then, the show has seen many guests, including Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker, and Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys.

However, it’s all coming to an end after six episodes. Ludwig explained why — and it’s not directly related to his shock move to YouTube, which would give him more time to make “cool sh*t.”

Instead, it’s because he believes it’s run its course, and he wants to do something else. But before he moves on, he announced plans to give it the send-off it deserves: a championship finale complete with a live crowd.

“The last Mogul Money with Sykkuno, Leslie, and Connor was the last Mogul Money ever,” he said. “I originally signed up Mogul Money for a six-episode season. I didn’t have any plans for season two, and I still don’t.”

“But I had an idea mogul money live one-day finale for the entire show. Live in Los Angeles sometime Q1 2022, where you guys can come and watch Mogul Money in person. Not just one show, but an entire championship series.”

He explained wants to end the show with a “bang.” However, after that, he “doesn’t expect” he’ll do it again.

“I still want to do something as high quality as Mogul Money, but it doesn’t need to be a game show.”

Ludwig admitted that the plan is still in its early stages. In fact, it sounds like the ball hasn’t even started rolling at all.

However, he intends to see it through. “Now my clown head ass has to actually make this happen,” he said. “I’ve announced it, so now I have to make it a real thing.”