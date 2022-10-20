Ludwig explains biggest mistake he’s made with YouTube streams

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: [email protected]

YouTube streamer Ludwig has explained the biggest mistake he made with his streams after switching to the platform from Twitch.

Last year, Ludwig made a shocking move that nobody predicted. Despite being the most subscribed streamer ever on Twitch, the 27-year-old jumped ship to YouTube — signing an exclusive streaming deal.

Ludwig has grown his audience massively since the switch, gaining millions of new subscribers to his YouTube channels.

However, as it turns out it wasn’t till recently he learned how to stream properly on the platform.

Ludwig describes early streaming mistakes on YouTube

During a recent episode of ‘The Iced Coffee Hour’ podcast, host Graham Stephan asked Ludwig about his move to YouTube last year, where he revealed he’s only recently started to figure things out.

“I discovered recently that I don’t know how to stream on YouTube,” he admitted. “I just figured it out this week because the entire time for the first 8 months I’d been streaming as if I was on Twitch.”

Ludwig continued to explain the key differences between the two platforms: “The way that you stream on Twitch is you just have the most viewers in a certain game category and then you stay live for a really long time,” he said.

“You’ll build up a lot of dead viewers, people who just have you on their second monitor, they leave to work, go to bed or whatever and then you’ll stay higher in the category and people always click at the top. And you’ll just grow and grow and grow.

“Doesn’t work like that on YouTube, or TikTok,” he stated. “There are no categories, you don’t go to a game you like and watch that game. You’re fed a stream based on what the algorithm thinks you’ll like. And so it’s much more important to create a stream that has really good watch time and has a sense of urgency that makes people stick around.”

While he claims he’s only recently figured out the secret behind the platform, evidently it doesn’t exactly matter.

Regardless, the streaming star has still managed to grow multiple businesses off the back of his streaming which earns him a staggering $25,000 a day.