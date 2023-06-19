Ludwig defends Twitch from the “dumbest reason” people criticize platform

YouTube streamer Ludwig has defended Twitch from what he called “the dumbest” reason people criticize the streaming site, despite being critical of the Amazon-owned platform himself.

From unveiling its new guidelines for branded content to denying all creators a 70/30 subscription revenue split pay due to the “high cost” of running the site, over the past couple of months Twitch has faced a series of clashes from the streaming community.

While the Amazon-owned platform has since reversed several changes, notably going back on its new guidelines for branded content and more recently introducing the Partner Plus program, top talent has begun jumping ship amid the rise of rival streaming platform Kick.

However, while many continue to slam Twitch for various reasons, YouTube streamer Ludwig has jumped to the platform’s defense for once, hitting back at those putting the site on blast for perceived favoritism.

Ludwig defends Twitch after backlash for “dumbest reason”

As the community continues to debate which platform is the best for streamers, YouTuber ‘WillyMacShow’ has labeled Twitch as the worst, arguing that the site’s favoritism for Pokimane is the reason why.

“Twitch is literally the worst site of the three. They ban people just because Pokimane doesn’t like them. Site sucks,” they said.

However, Ludwig, who was once the biggest creator on Twitch before signing an exclusive deal with YouTube in 2021, has jumped to the platform’s defense for the “dumb” take.

“Of the hundreds of terrible things you could meaningfully criticize Twitch for I think you said the dumbest reason possible,” Ludwig wrote.

Although several fans have claimed the criticism is valid, Ludwig continued to stand his ground, giving several other reasons why users could have a distaste towards Twitch.

“Twitch has zero ability to grow new creators Creators grow through Reddit, YT, TikTok, and bring people to Twitch and all of Twitch’s new product features are to extract more money out of viewers while simultaneously paying streamers less,” he said.

While many agreed there are more pressing issues, WillyMacShow hit back, making note of the JiDion controversy in early 2022, where the streamer was permanently banned from the platform after sending a hate raid to Pokimane. This action was in violation of Twitch’s community guidelines, however.