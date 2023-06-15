Twitch finally gives streamers 70/30 sub split with new Partner Plus, but there’s a catch

Twitch has finally revealed a way for streamers to get a 70/30 sub-revenue split with their new Partner Plus program, but there’s a catch.

Back in September 2022, Twitch said that it would not be able to offer its streamers the sought-after 70/30 sub-revenue split due to the “high cost” of running the site.

Streamers revolted, with some moving over to Kick or YouTube to take advantage of the increased split on subscriptions – set at as much as 95% on Kick.

Twitch has revealed the new Partner Plus program to give streamers a 70/30 sub-revenue split, but there’s a catch to it.

How to get 70/30 sub split on Twitch

Announced in a blog post on June 15, Twitch’s new Partner Plus program is set to launch on October 1, 2023. Those who qualify for the program will receive the sought-after 70/30 revenue split.

However, there is a catch to the program with a major caveat being that it’s only going to be paid out until you reach $100k in revenue. It’s also only available to those who can maintain a sub count of at least 350 recurring paid subscriptions for three months in a row.

With its launch in October, Twitch will

This story is developing…