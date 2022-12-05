Kai Cenat, MrBeast, IShowSpeed win big at Streamy Awards 2022

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at andrew.amos@dexerto.com

Streaming’s night of nights is over for 2022, with the Streamy Awards crowning plenty of new stars in the content creator space. The big wins of the night went to Kai Cenat and MrBeast, with other big names like IShowSpeed, HasanAbi, and Ludwig also recognized.

The Streamys is online content creation’s night of nights as top streamers and influencers converge to celebrate the achievements of the last year. In 2022, that featured plenty of new faces with an influx of fresh talent in the 12 months prior.

While there weren’t many multiple award winners on the night, a few names stood out more than most. Twitch sensation Kai Cenat won Streamer of the Year following his explosive rise up the platform’s charts, while Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson won Creator of the Year with his ever-expanding repertoire of high-budget viral videos.

Article continues after ad

“I feel like I’m at the Grammys right now man,” Kai Cenat said while accepting his award. “I want to thank my family, my friends, who on a day-to-day basis push me to be the best I can be.”

MrBeast won three awards on the night, including Creator for Social Good (won jointly with Mark Rober) and Best Brand Engagement for the #TeamSeas campaign.

He wasn’t there in person to actually accept the award, but host Eric ‘Airrack’ Decker called him in to accept the big gong at the end of the show: “Sorry I couldn’t make it. I literally just got back from Antartica. Thank you, and I love all of you.”

Article continues after ad

The other creators joining MrBeast in the multiple awards club for Streamys 2022 were Mark ‘Markiplier’ Fischbach (Best Gamer, Best Scripted Series), Cooking With Lynja (Best Food, Best Editing), and Rober (who also won Best Science and Engineering and Best Collaboration).

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

On the streaming side of things, Darren ‘IShowSpeed’ Watkins Jr. was recognized for his rapid rise by taking home Best Breakout Streamer ⁠— despite the fact Kai Cenat, who won Streamer of the Year, was also in the same category.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel won Best Just Chatting Streamer, while Ludwig Ahgren took home the Best Variety Streamer prize. CodeMiko was named Best VTuber, ahead of the four VShojo talents of Ironmouse, Nyanners, Veibae, and Zentreya.

Article continues after ad

Finally, Streamys 2022 host Airrack took home Best First Person Content, while Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker grabbed the Best News Content gong.