Markiplier trends after 2023 Streamy Awards as fans claim he was “snubbed” in losing to Dream

Markiplier is trending online after many claimed he was “snubbed” at the 2023 Streamy Awards. With Dream taking home Gamer of the Year instead, Markiplier’s fans are making sure their disapproval is known.

The 2023 Streamy Awards have officially been handed out and one big name missed out on taking home the crown that many felt he was entitled to. Markiplier was nominated for the Gamer Award once again, after having won the 2022 award, but this time around, he ultimately lost to Dream.

Considering some of the controversies surrounding Dream and the vast difference in how much gaming-specific content each creator released this year, many fans feel the award was given to the wrong person.

Now they’re taking over Twitter to express their shock and disappointment, with the general consensus being that “anyone but Markiplier winning gamer of the year just feels wrong.”

Why do fans think Markiplier should have won Gamer of the year?

The Streamy Awards are a celebration of online excellence, recognizing creators for shaping digital entertainment and their influence within various communities. With over 30 million subscribers and more than 170 gaming streams to his name, fans were sure Markiplier would be taking home Gamer of the Year for a second time.

Last year he took home two awards, Gamer as well as Best Scripted Series, however, this year the YouTuber left empty-handed. Instead, with five relevant streams released this year, Dream was awarded the top Gamer title. A title that many — including Dream himself — didn’t expect him to win.

This has sparked an online debate surrounding the bias of fan voting as well as content diversity and quality. Not only do Markiplier’s fans feel his achievements deserve more recognition, but many feel giving the award to Dream is disrespectful considering the allegations made against him.

Why is Dream so controversial?

Dream came under fire after grooming allegations surfaced on Twitter. A user of the platform, Anastasia, claimed the streamer would flirt and ‘sext’ with her when she was still a minor.

Anastasia shared screenshots of conversations she claimed were with Dream, alleging he used a burner account to interact with her while she was 17. As of right now, these allegations are yet to have been confirmed.

Dream has also been accused of racism after an old YouTube video surfed in which he allegedly used a racial slur. However, he has adamantly denied these claims.

In a March 25 tweet, Dream stated, “People are sharing a video of some random guy saying the n-word and saying it’s me, as well as a random account with a gross name history and saying it’s mine… Neither are me very clearly. People are disgusting.”

Award or not, it is undeniable that Markiplier has had a huge impact and influence on the YouTube and Gaming community. And whether or not you believe Dream deserved his win at the Streamy Awards, it seems Markiplier at least is taking the loss well.

He tweeted a photo of himself holding his Gamer award from the previous year, jokingly captioning “What an honor guys. Thank you #streamys for this incredible win.” Fans went along with the gag, congratulating him for the title they felt he had earned.