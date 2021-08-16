Love Island’s Molly-Mae explains why she turned down £2m brand deal

British influencer and Love Island 2019 star Molly-Mae Hague has stunned fans after she revealed why she turned down a huge £2 million deal with a big brand in a YouTube video with her manager.

Over the past several years, Love Island has become one of the most popular dating shows out there, not only in the UK, but across the world.

Season 5, which aired in 2019, proved to be one of the most memorable series, and viewers still continue to share their favorite moments from the show on apps like TikTok and Twitter to this day.

Molly-Mae Hague is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars to come out of the show, and she has gone on to have a hugely successful career, working with a variety of brands and continuing to grow her following on social media.

In her latest YouTube video, Molly-Mae introduced viewers to her manager, Fran, and the pair shared why the influencer made the decision to turn down a huge brand deal.

Fran explained: “A high-street fashion brand came along last year, offered me £2 million, which is a lot of money, a hell of a lot of money, and said to me, ‘we’re obsessed with Molly-Mae, we’d love her to be the face of our brand, we want her to work with us.’

“I thought, brilliant. So I said how do you feel about that, she said no. I said, ‘Why? You told me you want that house.’ And she said, ‘No, I don’t go and buy my clothes from there.'”

Topic starts at 11:45

Fran went on to explain what sets the Love Island star apart from other influencers. “That’s another thing what is incredible about you, and I think other influencers aren’t this way, and this is one of your best qualities, that if you see ‘ad’ on any of Molly’s posts, you know she genuinely uses, and wears, and believes in that brand,” she explained.

Molly-Mae even revealed that when she came out of the Love Island villa and started arranging brand deals, the companies she eventually chose to work with weren’t the ones offering the highest amount.

The story came as a pleasant surprise to fans, who praised her for her integrity, calling her actions “commendable.”