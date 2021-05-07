Logan Paul vs Mayweather gets personal as domestic abuse allegations fly at press conference - Dexerto

During the face-to-face press conference ahead of their historic bout, YouTuber Logan Paul and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather got a bit personal when trying to get one up on the other.

Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather is one of the most hotly-anticipated boxing matches of 2021, which is just about as bizarre as it sounds.

The undefeated boxer will be putting his pride on the line on June 6 in an exhibition match against the divisive YouTube star, just weeks after the younger Paul brother, Jake, beat former UFC fighter Ben Askren.

So, in their first face-to-face press conference, nobody was quite sure what to expect, but it turned out to be absolute carnage, with Floyd and his crew allegedly hitting out at Logan’s brother Jake and having their own scuffle ahead of the fight.

But things actually first got personal during the press conference, rather than in the confrontations following it, with both parties attacking some of their opponents’ biggest controversies.

It all started with Floyd bringing up the very-well known Japan forest situation, which saw Logan become public enemy number one. “I know what he did to the country of Japan,” he said. “I know what you did to Japan, so guess what, you have to pay for what you did to Japan.”

As the old saying goes, though, you shouldn’t throw stones in glass houses, and Logan hit back even harder. “I know what you did to your wife,” he said, with gasps of shock from the audience. “He’s 50-0? He’s not. He’s 51-1 because he beat his wife too.”

Floyd Mayweather “I know what you did in Japan” Logan Paul “I know what you did to your wife” pic.twitter.com/3KV6yqv0oi — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 6, 2021

The comment was made in relation to a series of domestic assault allegations made against Mayweather dating all the way back to 2002, against multiple women. He even spent two months in prison after pleading guilty to misdemeanor battery against the mother of his three children in 2010.

Floyd appeared to try and gloss over the comment, but it had already left its mark, and many in the audience were stunned that it had even happened.