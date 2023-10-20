Dillon Danis lays out demands for MMA fight with Jake Paul

Dillon Danis has laid out his demands for an MMA fight with Jake Paul as he looks to get back to winning ways after his loss to Logan Paul.

The Paul brothers and Dillon Danis have been beefing online for a few years now. It all started when they went after UFC superstar Conor McGregor – Dillon’s longtime training partner – as influencer boxing events were on the rise.

Since then, things have gotten incredibly personal between Dillon and Logan especially. The former UFC fighter went after the YouTuber’s fiancee – Nina Agdal – before Logan defeated him in the boxing ring on the highly-anticipated Prime Card.

Jake had stayed away from that beef until close to fight night, and even offered to step in if Logan couldn’t go after Danis threw a microphone at his face. Well, with his MMA debut still hanging in the balance, Dillon has offered to take Jake on, but he has a few conditions.

Dillon Danis offers to fight Jake Paul in MMA with one condition

That’s right, Jake has still yet to make his MMA debut with the PFL, despite signing a deal with them back in early January 2023.

There has been plenty of talk about who his eventual first opponent could be – including a rematch with Nate Diaz – but Danis has also thrown his hat into the ring. Well, cage.

“PFL has bought Bellator. The only way I’ll stay is if they book me against Jake Paul; otherwise, I’m going to the UFC,” he said, referencing rumors of a Bellator sale. However, that sale has yet to be confirmed.

Given that a sale hasn’t happened, and the UFC is unlikely to take him back, Danis’ leverage isn’t quite what he might think it is.

Jake is also scheduled to make his return to the boxing ring in December, so it’ll be at least a few months before he’s thinking about MMA.