Logan Paul teases collaboration with KSI on a new project

During the Impaulsive podcast on December 21, Logan Paul revealed that an announcement involving him and KSI will be coming on January 3.

When it comes to influencer feuds, none have garnered more attention than KSI vs Logan Paul with the pair settling their differences with two huge boxing events.

While the first fight ended in a draw, the pair decided to get back in the ring in November of 2019, where KSI snatched the victory and the belt by just a few points.

Since the bout, the two content creators settled their differences and KSI even appeared on an Impaulsive episode for an interview back in July.

Now, in December, Paul has revealed that an announcement involving him and KSI will be dropping on January 3, and fans are speculating about what the collaboration or project could be.

Logan Paul to announce collab with KSI on January 3

During the December 21 episode of his Impaulsive podcast, Paul teased that an announcement involving KSI would be coming on January 3.

While he didn’t mention any details surrounding the project or collaboration, he did instruct fans to “pay attention” – hinting that it’s something they don’t want to miss.

A lot of Paul’s viewers are speculating that the announcement could be related to some kind of NFT collaboration or even a music feature on one of KSI’s upcoming tracks.

There are some who even think it could be related to a KSI vs Logan III boxing match, but given the fact that KSI won the last bout, it’s unlikely this going to be the case.

Either way, all fans can do is wait until January 3 and see what the two popular content creators have in store for their viewers in 2022 – we’ll keep you updated when it’s announced.