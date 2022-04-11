Logan Paul stunned as Bryce Hall trolls Prime Hydration with Ani Energy prank

TikTok star Bryce Hall had a hilarious response to Logan Paul & KSI’s new sports beverage, Prime Hydration — and it involved Hall’s own line of energy drinks.

YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI ended their famed rivalry to release their very own sports drink, Prime Hydration, earlier this year.

The highly-anticipated collaboration sold out quickly online, and has been stocked in most major stores across America to rave reviews.

Earning the approval of critics, fans, and even us here at Dexerto, this latest collab marks a major achievement from influencers breaking into the mainstream… but it couldn’t go uncontested, of course.

Bryce Hall and Josh Richards, both TikTok stars and Sway House members, also released their own beverage line, Ani Energy, last year.

The duo have traveled across the United States to promote the drink, uploading numerous vlogs showing themselves partying it up with fans and shotgunning cans of Ani Energy.

Bryce Hall pranks Logan Paul with Ani Energy dig

In classic Bryce Hall fashion, the TikToker decided to promote a little friendly competition between the two products during a party with Logan Paul and IMPAUSLIVE co-host Mike Majlak.

Hall had hired someone a the party to hold up an illuminated sign reading, “Ani is better than Prime.”

In a short video that captured the moment, Logan Paul can be seen looking absolutely incredulous as he reads the sign before looking at Hall while Mike Majlak points to the TikToker and laughs.

The short moment was clearly met with good humor and laughs from all parties involved — although this isn’t the first time Hall and Paul have ‘locked horns,’ in a sense.

In August 2021, Paul was left with a similar reaction after watching Hall smooch his ex-girlfriend, Josie Canseco, at a party — although, admittedly, it didn’t look as though there was any trouble brewing between the two influencers neither then nor now… just some laughs.