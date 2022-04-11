Logan Paul tipped to be a success in UFC by star fighter Sean O’Malley

UFC star ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley believes Logan Paul could be a success in the Octagon, but doubts he’ll get his wish in wanting to fight Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett.

Just like his brother Jake, Logan Paul has proven that can turn his YouTube popularity into success in other fields. Despite losing to KSI in his first professional boxing match, Logan notoriously stuck in there with Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather to earn a draw in their exhibition bout.

Since then, the social media star has entered the world of WWE, appearing at two different WrestleMania events. His debut in the professional wrestling world has earned rave reviews, with the 27-year-old being tipped for a lengthy run inside the squared circle.

He, admittedly though, has eyes on different things, and has suggested that he may tackle the world of MMA next – as he’d love to fight Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett at some point. While he might not get that, Logan is tipped for success in the cage.

UFC Bantamweight star ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley touched on Logan’s desire to fight inside the cage during episode 59 of his BroMalley podcast, and he had high praise for the YouTuber.

“Dude, Logan can f**king box and Logan he can wrestle, he really can f**king wrestle and box,” Sugar said. “It would be a matter of him just dedicating months to training.”

O’Malley also touched on the recent idea of Logan and rising UFC star Paddy ‘The Baddy’ squaring off the Octagon, noting that he’s spoken to the YouTuber about it. “I told him, dude, Dana will never f**king do that,” he added. “Doesn’t matter how big of a fight that is, if Logan goes out there and beats Paddy, Paddy can’t be a star, he just can’t be.”

Timestamp of 15:40

As others have noted, a fight between Logan and Paddy would be difficult to pull off, even at catchweight, given the natural size difference between the two.

The door for the YouTuber to transition into the world of MMA has been open for a while, as the likes of Bellator have stated they’d welcome him and Jake with open arms. Though, it remains to be seen if it’ll ever happen.