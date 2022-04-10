Brendan Schaub questions why Jake Paul hasn’t signed to UFC yet

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub believes a fight between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor will happen before long, and he’s questioned why the UFC hasn’t signed Jake up yet.

To this point, Jake Paul has made plenty of waves in the boxing world, and he’s admitted to having an eye on mixing it up in the UFC as well before long.

The 24-year-old, who has an amateur wrestling background, has already beaten former UFC champion Tyron Woodley twice under boxing rules, and believes he can beat Conor McGregor in the cage with ease as well.

Many pundits have poured cold water on the prospect of a fight between the two, mainly because of the size difference between them, and how easily Conor would likely win under MMA rules. Though, Brendan Schaub believes the UFC should be jumping all over the fight.

The former UFC fighter turned podcaster was asked for his thoughts on Jake’s repeated callouts of Conor during episode 280 of The Schaub Show, and he questioned why the UFC hasn’t signed Jake up just yet.

“If I’m the UFC, hey man, this is happening regardless, why not get a piece of the pie? Why not get involved in this piece of the pie? That pie is getting made whether it’s in a year from now or two years, that pie is in the oven dude,” Schaub said about a fight Jake and Conor.

“I don’t know what the hesitation is. I would say that Jake Paul is more suited to compete in the UFC than f**king CM Punk. He has professional fights. Again, UFC, Conor is going to make all the money in the world, Jake is going to make all the money in the world. Its happening, play ball with this kid. I know you don’t like him or whatever, but play ball with him.”

Timestamp of 1:01:44

Schaub highlighted Jake’s repeated support for increasing fighter pay and healthcare benefits as a potential roadblock for why the UFC hasn’t signed him up, but believes that could change.

Ultimately, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. Jake is scheduled to return to the boxing ring in August, but after that, who knows.