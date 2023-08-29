Logan Paul accuses Dillon Danis of lying about “nuke pic” of Nina Agdal

Logan Paul has spoken out on the ‘marriage-ending’ picture upcoming boxing opponent Dillon Danis has claimed to have of his fiancée Nina Agdal, and it’s safe to say he’s not concerned.

In the weeks leading up to their huge fight, Danis has frequently posted photos — edited or otherwise — of Agdal, and for the most part, Paul has completely ignored it, staying focused on the task at hand.

However, after their press conference in London, Logan did finally respond to all of the posts, claiming that he’s “not fazed” by it at all and that he’s “the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.”

One question that remains unanswered, however, is what the pictures are of Nina that Dillon has threatened to share but hasn’t so far, including a new one on August 27 which he called an “absolute nuke of a pic.”

Logan Paul went on Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant podcast to talk about everything going on in his life, and inevitably Schulz asked about Danis and the picture, first joking that it could be Logan with a man, before asking more seriously whether he knows what the picture is and whether he’s spoken to Nina about it.

Logan explained: “In it [a 30 minute face-to-face] he asked about the photo and I said ‘Bro, you know what I think? I think you’re a f**king liar. Not just with this, with everything. You’re saying you have this photo, why don’t you post it? Post the f**king photo bro.’

“I called his bluff and said ‘No you don’t’ [have a photo].”

Timestamp 20:02

That wasn’t all, though. Logan continued: “Even if he did have some grotesque, deranged, explicit photo, this dude was dumb enough to tweet about having the f**king photo, and transferring it already, which is a crime in itself. If he’s saying he’s going to go to jail for it, he’s already committed a crime by transferring this explicit, likely non-consensual image, to other people. So if he were to leak it or have someone else leak it, it can always be traced.”

Logan went on to explain that he had a conversation with Nina where he asked if she could have any idea what the photo would be, and she had no idea, saying that “If he has something, it’s something I don’t know about. Like, non-consensual.”

Whether Danis actually does have these ‘nuclear’ pictures that could genuinely be cause for calling off their marriage is unclear, but it’s evident that Logan doesn’t believe it for a second.