Logan Paul sends warning to Austin McBroom after being called out - Dexerto

YouTube star Logan Paul has issued a pointed warning toward Austin McBroom, after the ACE Family patriarch called out the “Maverick” for a potential boxing match — but it looks like he may have bitten off more than he can chew.

Austin McBroom stirred up internet drama in a big way after calling out fellow influencers Bryce Hall, Jake Paul and Logan Paul in a series of unexpected Instagram posts on November 15.

Bragging that he would pay $5 million to anyone willing to step in the ring with him, McBroom quickly sparked the ire of Jake Paul, who hit back with accusations that Broom’s wife, Catherine Paiz, was flirting with him in the DMs.

It seems that older brother Logan has even more dirt on the ACE Family father, as told during a segment of his ‘imPaulsive’ podcast shortly after the drama went viral across social media circles.

“It’s a good play to get some attention quickly, because he did,” Paul said of the matter. “He called out Bryce Hall, he called out me and Jake. He made a comment, some shit like, ‘Yo, y’all are acting like vets when you’ve only been boxing for two or three years.’”

While he agreed with McBroom’s statement on that front to some degree, he gave a pointed warning to the influencer, appearing to hint that he had some serious dirt that could get dragged into the limelight during a press conference, should their purported bout ever become a reality.

“We know too much,” Paul continued. “It’s a dangerous game for Austin. It’s a very dangerous game, because it’s so much more than just a fight. There’s a lot of chirping. There’s a lot that gets exposed. If you have something in your life that hasn’t come out yet, trust me — it’ll come out in the press conferences.”

Logan isn’t the only Paul brother who apparently has dirt on the ACE Family; even Jake seemed to hold something over their heads, running an Instagram poll for his fans asking if he should “expose” even more secrets about his alleged DMs with Paiz.

With Logan getting into beef with the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Jake’s own bout with Nate Robinson looming on the horizon, it seems that influencer boxing is picking up, once again — but there’s no telling if Austin McBroom will risk his reputation for a chance in the ring.