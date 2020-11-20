 Logan Paul sends warning to Austin McBroom after being called out - Dexerto
Logan Paul sends warning to Austin McBroom after being called out

Published: 20/Nov/2020 18:52

by Virginia Glaze
Logan Paul Austin McBroom boxing
YouTube: The ACE Family, imPaulsive

ACE Family Logan Paul

YouTube star Logan Paul has issued a pointed warning toward Austin McBroom, after the ACE Family patriarch called out the “Maverick” for a potential boxing match — but it looks like he may have bitten off more than he can chew.

Austin McBroom stirred up internet drama in a big way after calling out fellow influencers Bryce Hall, Jake Paul and Logan Paul in a series of unexpected Instagram posts on November 15.

Bragging that he would pay $5 million to anyone willing to step in the ring with him, McBroom quickly sparked the ire of Jake Paul, who hit back with accusations that Broom’s wife, Catherine Paiz, was flirting with him in the DMs.

It seems that older brother Logan has even more dirt on the ACE Family father, as told during a segment of his ‘imPaulsive’ podcast shortly after the drama went viral across social media circles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Austin McBroom (@austinmcbroom)

“It’s a good play to get some attention quickly, because he did,” Paul said of the matter. “He called out Bryce Hall, he called out me and Jake. He made a comment, some shit like, ‘Yo, y’all are acting like vets when you’ve only been boxing for two or three years.’”

While he agreed with McBroom’s statement on that front to some degree, he gave a pointed warning to the influencer, appearing to hint that he had some serious dirt that could get dragged into the limelight during a press conference, should their purported bout ever become a reality.

“We know too much,” Paul continued. “It’s a dangerous game for Austin. It’s a very dangerous game, because it’s so much more than just a fight. There’s a lot of chirping. There’s a lot that gets exposed. If you have something in your life that hasn’t come out yet, trust me — it’ll come out in the press conferences.”

(Topic begins at 1:50)

Logan isn’t the only Paul brother who apparently has dirt on the ACE Family; even Jake seemed to hold something over their heads, running an Instagram poll for his fans asking if he should “expose” even more secrets about his alleged DMs with Paiz.

Jake Paul asks fans if he should expose the "receipts" between himself and Catherine Paiz.
Instagram: Jake Paul
Jake Paul claimed to have “receipts” of his conversations with Catherine Paiz.

With Logan getting into beef with the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Jake’s own bout with Nate Robinson looming on the horizon, it seems that influencer boxing is picking up, once again — but there’s no telling if Austin McBroom will risk his reputation for a chance in the ring.

PewDiePie reveals how he did Ryan Reynolds “dirty” with hilarious story

Published: 20/Nov/2020 20:56

by Brent Koepp
YouTube: PewDiePie / Instagram: @vancityreynolds

Share

PewDiePie

Popular YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg revealed a hilarious story about when he met Marvel Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds. The Swedish star explained how he wronged the Hollywood star after taking selfies together.

With over 107 million subscribers to his channel in 2020, PewDiePie is undisputedly one of the most popular entertainers in the entire world. During a November upload, the 31-year-old reminisced about his entire career.

During the reflective episode, Kjellberg opened up about how he once meant Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds. The YouTuber apologized to the star after confessing that he had hilariously did him “dirty” with an Instagram post from 2016.

Instagram photo of YouTuber PewDiePie posing with Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds.
Instagram: @pewdiepie
The Swedish YouTuber met the Deadpool actor in 2016.

PewDiePie reveals hilarious Ryan Reynolds story

While going through his entire Instagram history, the popular YouTuber stopped at the year 2016 to explain a picture he had taken with Ryan Reynolds. Pewds confessed to his fans that he had done the Deadpool actor “dirty” by uploading the selfie to his social media.

“I met Ryan Reynolds in the screen room. He is the only celebrity I’ve ever asked for a selfie, and I still feel bad for asking for it. But he was really nice about it. And I did him dirty,” he said, before apologizing directly to the Hollywood star. “Ryan, if you are watching I’m sorry.”

The personality revealed how he hilariously wronged the Marvel alum: “I had two photos I could pick from. One where I looked good, and one where you looked good. But there wasn’t one where we both looked good, and I did you dirty. I’m sorry.”

(Topic starts at 15:58)

PewDiePie added that Reynolds still looked “really good” despite going with the less flattering photo. He met the actor while visiting America during a promo tour in 2016, where he went on various late night shows such as Conan O’Brien.

While Kjellberg is the undoubtedly YouTube’s biggest star with over 107 million subscribers, he also admitted that he was socially awkward four years ago when going on television. Pewds stated that he wished he could do it again now that he has more confidence.