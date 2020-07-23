Jake Paul fighting on Mike Tyson undercard vs ex-NBA player

YouTube star and Team 10 founder Jake Paul has confirmed that he will be boxing against ex-NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard for the upcoming Mike Tyson vs Roy-Jones Jr. fight, marking the third major bout for the online entertainer in a seriously massive event.

Following his first boxing match with YouTuber Deji and his second against British entertainer AnEsonGib, Jake Paul has confirmed that he will next be touching gloves with Nate Robinson, a former NBA point guard.

This confirmation comes after a public Twitter feud between the two stars, which sparked speculation that they could be meeting in the ring - although nothing had yet been confirmed at the time.

Speculation further fueled among fans after Paul posted to Twitter that he would be announcing his upcoming boxing match the next day – but it seems like his announcement came a bit earlier than expected, after both fighters confirmed their bout with The Athletic.

fresh outta london



tomorrow



fight announcement coming



I love y’all



— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 23, 2020

When will Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson happen?

Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson will take place on September 12th on the undercard of the highly-anticipated bout between boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy-Jones Jr. The locale has been set for the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The two will fight for eight rounds, three minutes each, at 185 pounds (as reported by Brandon "Scoop B." Robinson via his podcast).

"I wanted to show that I'm a world-class athlete," Robinson told the Athletic's Shams Charania. "I played college football, played in the NBA for 11 years, and I'm excited for this venture into boxing. Jake Paul, I want all the smoke."

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 23, 2020

"I am excited to partner with Thriller and get in the ring to fight an elite athlete," Paul commented. "But make no mistake, on September 12, Nate will meet the canvas early."

With two victories under his belt, it makes sense that Jake Paul is anticipating an early victory – but considering the status of his next opponent, there's no telling how their match will ultimately play out.

Stay tuned to Dexerto for more coverage of this developing story.