Logan Paul salty he was banned from promoting PRIME at Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Logan and Jake Paul got into it recently after Logan called out his brother for not allowing him to promote PRIME at his recent bout with Nate Diaz. The two hashed it out on the latest episode of Impaulsive.

The Paul brothers got together on the most recent episode of Logan’s podcast to discuss their weekend of wins. Jake was able to claim a victory by unanimous decision against Nate Diaz and Logan triumphed over Ricochet in the WWE ring.

Article continues after ad

The two discussed a brewing feud between Jake Paul and Connor McGregor and the upcoming “PRIME card” featuring KSI and Logan. Things turned sour when Logan made a claim that he was a better boxer than Jake.

As tempers flared, Logan then revealed that Jake’s team had banned him from any promotion of PRIME during the Paul vs. Diaz event. The brothers went back and forth on the issue for around 10 minutes.

Twitter: PrimeHydrate Logan Paul’s marketing of PRIME is notorious, even drinking it ringside in a WWE match.

A clearly frustrated Logan raised the issue first. “They said I would get kicked out if I bought a Prime bottle. That’s f**king ridiculous bro,” Logan complained. “Do you think I would ever ban you from promoting any of your s**t at any of my events?”

Article continues after ad

Jake rebutted by saying that it was an issue with sponsorships. “It caused issues at our last event when we had other betting partners and drink partners, and you came out with the betting (cap) and the drinks,” Jake responded.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The two continued arguing, with Logan asking, “Is it illegal to wear what I’m wearing?” Jake wouldn’t entertain what he said was clearly “baiting.” “That’s the brands getting involved, I have no say in that,” Jake said. “You understand why, you just don’t want to accept the reality.”

Article continues after ad

The conversation ended when Impaulsive cohost Jeff Wittek voiced his discomfort, albeit jokingly. Logan conceded that the issue was probably an “off-camera conversation” before putting the issue to bed.

Afterward, the two teased a potential boxing bout between Logan and Tommy Fury as well as Jake and Floyd Mayweather. Neither fight is in even the earliest of talks, so it may have just been posturing.

Logan is confirmed to be fighting against Dillon Danis on October 14 at the next Misfits Influencer Boxing event in Manchester, UK.