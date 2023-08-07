Jake Paul calls Conor McGregor a “salty drug addict” after deleted tweet

Jake Paul has slammed Conor McGregor over comments the UFC star made online — and promptly deleted — calling the Irishman a “salty drug addict” and a “fool” among other things.

Jake Paul and Conor McGregor have had a rivalry dating back years, with the younger Paul brother saying all the way back in 2018, when he had his first fight, that it would be “cool” for either he or Logan to fight Conor McGregor one day.

Since then, the former YouTube sensation has called out McGregor numerous times, with several back-and-forth arguments between the pair, but no fight has ever been booked, despite suggestions that it’ll definitely happen one day down the line.

The two have been embroiled in beef once again in August 2023, after McGregor called out both Diaz and Paul following their recent bout, to which Jake simply responded that he “doesn’t care” what Conor has to say and that the fighter “needs to go to rehab.”

Jake Paul hits out at McGregor’s deleted tweet

After Conor deleted a tweet giving Jake abuse, the YouTuber hit back.

He said: “I see people bent out of shape bc [sic] McGregor called me a ‘wigger.’ It’s the fight game. I don’t give a f**k about what a coked out, juiced up, sh**ty cheap whisky drinking fool says & then deletes. He’s a selfish, self-centered, salty drug addict who hasn’t done anything for other fighters.”

This is unlikely to be the last we hear from this ongoing feud, but it seems clear that while there is definitely bad blood between Paul and McGregor, they both have different priorities when it comes to possible fights for them in the near future.

Further down the line, though, nobody should be surprised if this fight happens, bringing together two of the biggest names in combat sports.