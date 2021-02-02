 YouTube artist Marko stuns Logan Paul with "awesome" custom Pokemon boxing gloves - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

YouTube artist Marko stuns Logan Paul with custom Pokemon boxing gloves

Published: 2/Feb/2021 17:45

by Jacob Hale
logan paul marko custom pokemon boxing gloves
YouTube: MARKO

Share

Logan Paul

Logan Paul was left absolutely stunned by a gift from popular YouTube artist Marko Terzo, who surprised him with a unique pair of Pokemon-themed boxing gloves ahead of his fight against Floyd Mayweather.

Over the last few years, Logan has built his brand around two things: Pokemon and boxing. His boxing matches against KSI were some of the biggest events to happen in the history of the internet, leading to his (now-delayed) bout against Mayweather.

Throughout 2020, he also helped contribute to the rise of Pokemon trading cards once again, putting them in the eyes of the mainstream and seeing prices soar following his involvement.

So when Marko, who himself has over 5 million subscribers on YouTube, decided to make the star a customized gift, there was really only one option.

logan paul with pokemon trading card 200k base set
Instagram: loganpaul
Logan became a huge Pokemon trading card fanatic throughout 2020.

This isn’t the first time Marko has come up with a custom design for Logan, but it might be one of the best yet, as confirmed by Paul himself.

Starting with just a standard pair of boxing gloves, Marko made them completely blank before starting his designs. On one glove was Pikachu, surrounded by lightning bolts and looking as ferocious as a Pokemon can look. On the other, Marko used a more unique Pokeball-inspired design, fitting the theme but adding his own touch.

Paul, when he received them, was visibly shocked. “Oh my god!” he exclaimed after opening the box. “This is my favorite. You snapped.”

Logan added that the custom design covers “all his loves in life,” saying it was “a fantastic gift” and assuring Marko that he’s getting better at his work.

Logan joked about it, but it’s unlikely we’ll see him don these when he goes up against Mayweather, one of the greatest fighters of all time.

That said, they’re still a pretty awesome gift and will likely be treasured by Logan for a very long time.

Entertainment

When is CodeMiko back on Twitch? Virtual streamer plans custom Pokemon game after ban

Published: 2/Feb/2021 17:52 Updated: 2/Feb/2021 17:54

by Connor Bennett
CodeMiko looking at the camera
Twitch: CodeMiko

Share

Twitch sensation CodeMiko has finally been unbanned after being suspended for the third time, and she’s got plans for a custom streamer-baed version of Pokemon.

Twitch streamers are always looking for a way to stand out from the crowd, so, some go above and beyond when it comes to production value – giving themselves a set to work with as they play games or chat with viewers.

In the case of CodeMiko, she’s taken things up a notch with her virtual streamer character – gaining over 300,000 followers in less than a month. 

She was banned from Twitch for the third time, however, on January 19 – with viewers being left to speculate as to the reason why and just how long she’d be suspended from streaming. 

CodeMiko smiling at the camera during Twitch stream
Twitch: CodeMiko
CodeMiko is a virtual streamer with ‘The Technican’ being behind everything.

CodeMiko unbanned on Twitch

On February 2, CodeMiko was finally unbanned after just over a fortnight away from the platform.

 

January 23, the streamer explained that she wasn’t banned for using the word simp or being drunk on stream as some viewers had speculated. Instead, she was banned for leaking private information.

“Guys, I didn’t get a suspension because I was discussing harassment, but for accidentally leaking someone’s email that contained a first and last name. It was an overlook on my part. Although it was an accident, it was still my mistake,” she tweeted, alongside a Twitlonger about the ban.

On top of that, though, CodeMiko did reveal that she’ll be returning to streaming on Friday, February 5 at 12 pm PST/3 pm EST/8 pm GMT/9 pm CET. 

CodeMiko teases Twitch streamer-themed Pokemon game

While she will likely return to continue her interview streams – bringing on different content creators for a chat about a whole range of things – the streamer also has other plans too.

“Hey guys, currently creating a streamer Pokemon game,” she tweeted, asking if any streamers wanted to get involved and be used as Pokemon so she could catch ‘em all. 

It wouldn’t be the first time Twitch has seen such a custom game, mind. Disgraced streamer Fedmyster played a similar game back in June of 2020 using streamers like Myth, Sodapoppin, and xQc as trainers. 

There’s no telling if her Pokemon plans will be in place for her return, though, plenty of streamers have registered their interest.

We’ll just have to wait and see what Miko brings out when she returns in early February. It’s sure to be interesting, regardless.