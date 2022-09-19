Logan Paul reveals he turned down Manny Pacquiao fight ahead of boxing return

Logan Paul has explained why he turned down the chance to fight boxing legend Manny ‘PacMan’ Pacquiao as he eyes up a return to in-ring action.

While his brother Jake has quickly become one of the focal points of the boxing world, Logan Paul hasn’t been quite as active over the last few years.

‘The Maverick’ caught the attention of many when he took on Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, and went the distance in an exhibition draw, with plenty expecting to see him in the ring on a more regular basis afterwards. Instead, though, he turned his attention to the world of professional wrestling.

Logan has impressed in the WWE, and has got a title match coming up on a show in Saudi Arabia. He will be returning to boxing before long, however, and he actually could have fought Manny Pacquiao in his return.

Logan Paul turned down Manny Pacquiao boxing fight

Speaking after the press conference to announce his WWE title match, Logan spoke to Fight Hub TV about his future in boxing and touched on the fact he had the chance to fight Pacquaio.

The imPaulsive host noted that he doesn’t think he can fight a YouTuber in his return fight, and it’ll likely have to be someone with a fighting background. “It was on the table,” Logan said about a potential fight with PacMan.

“On the table, like do you want this fight? I said no. I will not be the guy that just fights retired boxers. I did that once, now I’m going to fight a wrestler in his prime and see what happens.”

As noted, Logan wants to feature on the card for KSI’s next fight, which is scheduled to happen in January. Though, an exact date has yet to be announced.

There has been some rumors that he’ll fight longtime rival and former UFC fighter Dillon Danis, but again, we’ll just have to wait and see on that front.