Logan Paul responds to possibility of fighting Anderson Silva in boxing event

Logan Paul responded to UFC legend Anderson Silva saying it his goal to fight one of the Paul brothers in the future, adding further fuel to the fire about the two potentially squaring off.

The Paul brothers have been at the forefront of YouTuber boxing for quite some time, helping elevate it from novelty events to must-see pay-per-view spectacles.

After fighting other YouTubers, Logan and Jake have gotten in the ring with actual athletes – with Logan taking Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather the distance in their highly-anticipated exhibition bout.

With that fight firmly in the rearview mirror, and Jake scheduled to fight former UFC champion Tyron Woodley next, a number of people have called out Logan for a fight.

Advertisement

Anderson Silva didn’t quite lay down the gauntlet to Logan with a huge callout, but instead, spoke glowingly about the possibility of fighting Logan at some point, admitting it was his goal to do so.

“I respect both, and I respect the sport. I think everything’s possible. I think it’s the next fight may be with Logan Paul, maybe,” the UFC legend told MMAJunkie on June 20.

Of course, word got round to Logan and he quickly responded. “Crazy how growing up, my goal was to be like Anderson Silva,” he posted in the comments of BreadBatch’s Instagram post, with the classic eyes emoji attached.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheBreadBatch (@thebreadbatch)



It wasn’t the ‘let’s do it then’ sort of response that some fans may have been expecting, but it does the door open to the possibility of the two actually fighting at some point.

We’ll have to wait and see if it actually happens, though. There have been plenty of rumors around who Logan will face next, but nobody has been confirmed just yet.