Logan Paul questions Tommy Fury win over Jake Paul: “You were supposed to kill this YouTuber”

Logan Paul has questioned the quality of Tommy Fury’s win over younger brother Jake Paul during a special post-fight episode of BS w/ Jake Paul.

After several attempts to organize a fight, Jake Paul finally went up against Tommy Fury on February 26, 2023.

Both sides continuously went after each other in the weeks leading up to the fight, leading many to believe Tommy Fury was going to win by knocking out the younger Paul brother.

While Tommy did win the long-awaited match by split decision, Logan Paul has questioned the quality of the win during a special episode of BS w/ Jake Paul.

Logan Paul questions Tommy Fury’s win over Jake Paul

During the podcast, Jake, Logan, and the crew were talking about his recent loss when Logan began to chime in with his thoughts.

“In your specific circumstance, you could have had a devastating loss like a cold hard KO like everyone wanted to see or the split decision loss [like you had.],” Logan said. “Like, Congrats to the Fury’s that’s great… but like, did Tommy really win? Technically yeah but you’re gonna celebrate that? You were supposed to kill this YouTuber.”

“He took you eight rounds and dropped you. Congrats, but are you satisfied? Cause as a boxer I don’t know if that would do it for me.”

Tommy was quick to react to his win against the younger Paul brother after the fight, stating that he “delivered.”

The two have already agreed to go back into the ring together, but it’s unknown when that fight will happen.

According to KSI’s manager Mam’s Taylor, Jake might be facing the British YouTuber before he sees Tommy Fury for their second bout.