James Charles explains why he's never been in an official relationship - Dexerto

James Charles explains why he’s never been in an official relationship

Published: 11/Nov/2020 5:57

by Brad Norton
YouTube: The Hollywood Fix

James Charles

One of the biggest stars on the internet, social media personality James Charles has just revealed that he’s never been involved in a proper relationship and here’s why.

The 21-year-old YouTube sensation boasts over 23 million subscribers on the platform with similar followings across Instagram and TikTok as well. Despite his social media empire and immense wealth, Charles has supposedly always lacked one thing in particular: an official relationship.

With nearly every action being shared around online, a real relationship is something that he’s never shared with his audience. Not in an attempt to keep some aspect of his life private, simply because a true partnership hasn’t come to fruition.

“Dating is a very tricky situation,” he admitted in a November 10 interview with The Hollywood Fix. With the topic of cheating at the forefront of the conversation, Charles began dipping over to his own personal relationship struggles.

James Charles talking to camera
YouTube: James Charles
Charles has never shared a public relationship before for good reason.

 I think if you’re in a relationship, you shouldn’t be cheating or sending anybody else photos. It’s very inappropriate.” When pressed on whether he’d cheated on a former partner, Charles explained how it simply wasn’t possible.

“I’ve never been in a relationship in the first place to cheat on anybody.” In fact, he’s never even come “close” to committing due to a number of poor experiences in the past.

“I’ve been f***ed over a lot just in terms of people using me,” he explained. “So I have very high standards.” He’s been through the wringer with others looking to get close for their own personal gain and career opportunities. 

However, Charles has learned from every experience and has boundaries in place for those reasons.“I’ve definitely figured out my red flags,” he added. “I know how to be careful.”

The relevant section begins at the 0:58 mark below.

This isn’t to say that the door is completely shut for his first potential relationship soon though. Purely just that Charles is waiting for the “right person.”

Whether it’s sooner or later, when Charles finds the ideal match, it’s sure to spread like wildfire across social media.

How much did top Twitch streamers make in 2020? NICKMERCS, xQc, more

Published: 11/Nov/2020 0:33 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 0:34

by Virginia Glaze

shroud TimTheTatMan Twitch xQc

While 2020 has been an especially difficult year for just about everyone, Twitch streaming has become nothing short of a booming business, with quarantined viewers turning to their technology for entertainment — leading to some jaw-dropping revenue for broadcasters, in the process.

While it’s no secret that some of Twitch’s top personalities are raking in obscene amounts of dough, there have been some major changes on the platform in the past year, with names like Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins and Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek returning to the site after signing to Mixer in 2019.

Taking multi-million dollar buyouts each, it stands to reason that some longtime Twitch viewers would expect these two returning streamers to be at the top of 2020’s highest-paid list — but that is not the case, with some other names taking the title of Twitch’s top earners.

A report from SavingSpot shows that the highest-earning streamers of 2020 are as follows:

#1 – xQc, $1,984,000

It comes as little surprise that Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, Overwatch pro and longtime Twitch star, ranks at the top of Twitch’s highest-paid list. According to SavingSpot, Lengyel’s nearly $2 million income this year can be attributed to his “high viewership numbers and ad revenue” — and if his infamous “Among Us” streams with other broadcasters are anything to go by, that’s nothing to sniff at.

SavingSpot Twitch earnings graphic.
SavingSpot
SavingSpot’s 2020 Twitch earnings report found some surprising results for the site’s highest paid streamers.

#2 – NICKMERCS, $1,737,535

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff is another huge name on Twitch, who came in at second place in SavingSpot’s highest-paid list. Hailing from Grand Rapids, USA, NICKMERCS is a seriously popular broadcaster, best known for his Fortnite and Call of Duty gameplay. Considering he’s got over 4.5 million followers on Twitch, it makes sense he’d be one of the site’s highest-paid streamers.

#3 – Ibai, $1,373,605

Not all of Twitch’s top earners are Americans; in fact, the site’s third-highest paid streamer hails from Barcelona, Spain, and boasts well over 3.5 million followers for his gaming content. Raking in over $1.3 million, Ibai’s earnings just go to show that Twitch allows talent from all over the world to shine and find an audience.

SavingSpot geographical map showing Twitch's top earners by location.
SavingSpot
Regions like Spain and Brazil have turned out a large number of popular streamers, according to this graphic from SavingSpot.

Other top earners for the site include:

#4 – Odablock, $1,298,619
#5 – TimTheTatman, $1,210,739
#6 – AuronPlay, $1,209,556
#7 – TheRealKnossi, $1,068,310
#8 – HasanAbi, $1,062,826
#9 – RonnieRadkeOfficial, $971,978
#10 – Castro_1021, $966,387

What do you think of SavingSpot’s 2020 list? Were there any names that surprised you? Who do you think will come out on top next year? Let us know on Twitter @Dexerto and stay tuned to keep up with more Twitch news!