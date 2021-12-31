KSI updates fans on possible Jake Paul fight amid Logan Paul rematch rumors

YouTube star KSI has given fans a long-awaited update on his potential boxing match with rival Jake Paul after the ‘Problem Child’ knocked out former UFC champ Tyron Woodley.

Jake Paul is coming down from his fifth professional boxing victory after his knockout win over Tyron Woodley on December 18.

Boasting an undefeated pro record, Paul is looking toward even bigger opponents to pad his resume in the near future — but fellow YouTuber KSI is still waiting in the wings for his chance to take on the influencer-boxer.

KSI has long awaited an opportunity to face off against Jake. After trading punches with big bro Logan Paul twice (and ultimately emerging the victor of their infamous rivalry), KSI made it a point to publicly challenge Jake, too.

The two have since traded verbal blows back and forth on social media, and even had a tense faceoff after Jake’s victory over AnEsonGib in early 2020.

Since then, it’s been an unspoken truth that the two will touch gloves, one day — but that day may be later, rather than sooner, according to a recent update from KSI.

In a December 31 reaction video, KSI admitted that, while he definitely wants to pummel the youngest Paul brother into the canvas, that time will have to wait until his schedule clears.

KSI explains why fight with Jake Paul won’t happen soon

“I will, to this day, tell you that I still feel like I could beat Jake Paul,” he began. “I don’t care if he knocks out all of these people. Styles make fights, and I know my style would slap up Jake Paul.”

“At the end of the day, I could say this, I could say that, it doesn’t matter. I’m not fighting right now. So who cares? Do I wanna fight? Yes. Can I fight? No.”

“It’s not gonna happen anytime soon,” he continued. “Don’t hold your breath. …Things have to slow down in my other sectors of life before I can actually think about boxing again.”

Considering his work with the Sidemen, his successful music career, and other various projects, it seems like KSI is full up for the foreseeable future… but it’s clear that he’s not putting a grudge match with Jake out of his mind.

For now, KSI is focusing on his mysterious upcoming collaboration with Logan Paul, which kicks off on January 3, 2021.