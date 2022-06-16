‘Logan Paul is over party’ trends on Twitter again as Zayn Malik joke sparks backlash

Logan Paul is facing backlash on Twitter due to a certain segment from a podcast episode he did with comedian Andrew Schulz — but he’s not taking the flak too seriously.

YouTube star Logan Paul is no stranger to being the subject of public outrage — and that’s exactly what’s happening to him now, all over Twitter.

The hashtags ‘#loganpaulisoverparty’ and ‘#respectzayn’ are taking over the app as users are decrying the eldest Paul brother while showing their support for singer Zayn Malik.

For those confused about the conflation, the issue stems from a June 14 episode of Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant 2 podcast, where the two stars sat down to discuss their lives and current events.

During the interview, the crew brought up the recent drama surrounding former 1D star Zayn Malik, who was sentenced to 360 days probation after allegedly striking the mother of his ex-partner, Gigi Hadid, last year.

Schulz notably called Zayn “the dude who beat up Gigi Hadid or whatever,” before correcting his statement with, “not beats her — curses out her mom, or whatever.”

“You can’t hit a girl’s mom!” Schulz continued, and pointed out a joke one of their co-hosts made: “This guy said, ‘It’s cultural.'”

(Topic begins at 38:05)

One Direction fans are now taking to Twitter to air their grievances toward the pair, with many commenters calling the statement “racist.”

being a “comedian” is not an excuse for being racist.stop dragging it out and clinging to zayn for clout. racism is way to normalized in the music industry.

WE LOVE YOU ZAYN!! #loganpaulisoverparty pic.twitter.com/vdIwyBsw85 — Klailea // 1D stan account era🫶 (@KL41L34) June 16, 2022

It’s 2022 and some people still think it’s funny and cool to be racist?#loganpaulisoverparty

WE LOVE YOU ZAYN

RESPECT ZAYN pic.twitter.com/6CndZ7nBhu — Bahar²⁵ gonna see Louis. (@istan5cavemen) June 16, 2022

it's not cool to make fun of each other's beliefs.

Respect zayn#loganpaulisoverparty pic.twitter.com/OwQT1ruIYi — tahmine (@tahminesty) June 16, 2022

Logan Paul responds to outrage over Zayn Malik joke

Despite the outrage, Logan Paul seems to be taking the situation quite calmly, and even joked about the matter in a tweet saying that his “favorite One Directioner is Charlie Puth.”

My favorite One Directioner is Charlie Puth #loganpaulisoverparty — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 16, 2022

This isn’t the first time Paul has faced the ire of One Direction fans in recent months; in fact, Directioners first got the phrase ‘LoganPaulisoverparty’ to trend on Twitter back in May, after former band member Liam Payne appeared in an episode of Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast.

For now, Schulz has yet to comment on the backlash over his own show… but until he does, you can keep up with the latest celebrity and influencer news right here at Dexerto.