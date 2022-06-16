Logan Paul explains why he doesn’t like Pokemon after Red & Blue

Logan Paul’s love of Pokemon is pretty well-known, but the influencer shared quite the take on FLAGRANT podcast, revealing that he isn’t that big of a fan of the series outside of the original 151.

Pokemon Red & Blue launched in 1998 in North America and became a massive phenomenon that is still going strong today. The original games feature 151 creatures to collect and battle, including some of the franchise’s most iconic such as Pikachu and Charizard.

Speaking of Pikachu and Charizard, Logan Paul owns two of the most sought-after Pokemon cards of all time and has worn both a PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator card and Charizard to his boxing and WrestleMania bouts.

However, despite being a fan of the series, Paul revealed that he doesn’t view the games equally and really only plays the first generation.

Logan Paul plays Pokemon Red “every three years”

“The [first gen] are the ones I always go back to,” Paul said when asked what his favorite game is. “Every three years I’ll buy a GameBoy Color and I’ll buy Pokemon Red and Pokemon Yellow sometimes when Pikachu follows you around.”

According to the influencer, he would “never” do GameBoy Advance or other titles after despite admitting he liked playing Pokemon Saphire when he was younger.

“Anything that goes outside of 151 bro, it’s too big. But it almost doesn’t matter, because the youth now, they give a f**k about Pokemon!” he exclaimed.

It will be interesting to see how the Pokemon community responds to Logan’s comments, but it’s clear that when it comes to the series, the early years have a special place in his heart.