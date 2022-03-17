Fans aren’t liking Dixie D’Amelio’s latest photo with Big Time Rush

TikTok super-star Dixie D’Amelio is receiving backlash after the American boy band Big Time Rush posted a photo with the star asking fans if they wanted to see a collab.

TikTok sensation Dixie D’Amelio is one of the biggest names on the platform, with over 57 million followers on her main account.

In addition to the star’s, social media career, she has also launched one in music, amassing over 145 million views between her two songs ‘One Whole Day’ and ‘Be Happy.’

On February 21, 2022, the American boy band, Big Time Rush, announced their upcoming summer tour in the United States, running from June to August 2022.

A video posted to the band’s social media channels revealed that Dixie D’Amelio will open for the band for several shows.

Fan’s aren’t like the idea of the bands’ collab with D’Amelio

On March 15, 2022, Big Time Rush uploaded a photo to Instagram with the 20-year-old “Be Happy” singer, sparking a negative response from fans on both sides.

“I’m begging don’t do it,” one user commented.

“How much money did she offer you guys,” another fan sarcastically commented.

The negative responses come from fans not taking’s D’Amelio’s music seriously, thinking that the boy band music is superior.

In 2020 D’Amelio signed with HitCo Entertainment to release her singles One Whole Day, Naughty List, and Be Happy all within the same year. While she has yet to release a full-length album, the TikToker also released ‘F**kboy’ and ‘Psycho‘ in 2021.

D’Amelio performed live for the first time in December 2021, for the YouTube Streamy Awards, even uploading a behind-the-scenes video to her YouTube Channel.