 Jackson Mahomes sparks relationship rumors after kiss with Instagram model - Dexerto
Entertainment

Jackson Mahomes sparks relationship rumors after kiss with Instagram model

Published: 17/Mar/2022 19:34 Updated: 17/Mar/2022 19:38

by Connor McCrory
Instagram: Dayna Marie/Jackson Mahomes

TikTok star Jackson Mahomes has fans sitting on the edge of their seats after being seen sharing a kiss with a mystery girl.

TikTok bad boy Jackson Mahomes, 21, is younger brother of Patrick Mahomes –  the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. Jackson has amassed over 1 million followers on TikTok with an added 260,000 on Instagram.

Fans of Mahomes have recently sparked rumors that the star was seen kissing a mystery girl in a now-viral video uploaded to TikTok.

Jackson Mahomes shares kiss with a mystery girl

On Wednesday, March 16, TikTok star ‘Blaneoh’ uploaded a video showing Mahomes and social media model Dayna Marie sharing a kiss, sparking relationship rumors among fans.

In the video, the creators were jamming out to Kevin Gates’ “Thinkin’ with My D***,” before Mahomes lightly pushed Blaneoh out of the way to stand next to Marie, eventually sharing a kiss with her.

@blaneoh♬ Thinking with My Dick (feat. Juicy J) – Kevin Gates

Hours after the release of the video, both Marie and Mahomes could be seen posting to their Instagram stories about each other.

Instagram: Dayna Marie/Jackson Mahomes
Both Jackson and Marie seem a little too public about their kiss

While not confirmed, some fans think the video was staged, due to the fact that Marie and Blaneoh were previously in a relationship.

“Isn’t that Blane’s ex?” one fan commented.

“Nah, bro turned that camera off fast as hell,” another one answered.

@dayynaa That’s my boy🤬 #fyp #foryou #couplegoals @blaneoh @itsahlyssa ♬ Slow Down – rapidsongs

In May 2020, Mahomes addressed his sexuality in a YouTube video, as rumors abounded about the star’s orientation.

“A lot of people ask me this question just because of my voice and just because of the way I talk, and I guess like some of the ways I dance on TikTok, but I am not gay,” he said.

While it is not confirmed whether the TikTok duo are currently in a relationship or not, it can be concluded that they definitely are getting close.

