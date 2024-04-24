90 Day Fiancé’s Paola shares cryptic relationship status update using TikTok trend

90 Day Fiancé star Paola Mayfield gave her followers a hint at her current relationship status by recreating a popular TikTok trend.

Paola Mayfield from 90 Day Fiancé is rumored to be separating from her husband Russ Mayfield because they live in different states, and she’s dropping more clues about where their marriage stands.

In an Instagram video, Paola recreated a viral TikTok trend, where people have to either do something they don’t want to do, or sing a Chinese song instead. “Sorry guys but I needed to jump on this trend,” she wrote in the caption.

The 90 Day Fiancé star was styling a mannequin in the video, with text over it that read, “Them: Tell us about your relationship status or sing a Chinese song.”

Later in the video, the word “Me” popped up, and Paola chose to sing a Chinese song, which gave her followers a subtle update about her relationship status.

Her cryptic response insinuated that she might not be with Russ anymore, since she refused to share any further details.

In the comments on the post, 90 Day Fiancé fans slammed Paola for exploiting the issues in her marriage.

“I mean no offense but you came to fame based on your relationship status so you can’t get mad at people asking what the deal with you and Russ is even if it’s technically none of their business,” one fan wrote.

“I don’t think she’d actually leave Russ! Think TLC pushed them to act like they split in order to film the last resort,” another fan predicted.

While the 90 Day Fiancé couple hasn’t confirmed whether they’re together or not, Paola’s video leaves fans to question her relationship with Russ even more.