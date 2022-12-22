Logan Paul hits back at Dillon Danis over contract claims after failed fight

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

YouTube star Logan Paul is hitting back at claims made by mixed martial artist Dillon Danis after the rivals’ boxing match fell through due to an injury.

Logan Paul was slated to face off against Dillon Danis earlier this year, but their fight was purportedly called off after Paul received a serious knee injury during his WWE match against Roman Reigns.

After falling on top of a table in an awkward way, Paul claims he suffered a torn meniscus, MCL, and possibly ACL, as well. This put him out of combat sports for some time, with the influencer unsure when he could return to both the WWE and the boxing ring.

The injury hindered his plans to fight Danis — something the mixed martial artist was especially sore about, as he claims Logan had actually signed a contract to fight him but had to drop out indefinitely due to his injury.

“Logan was completely signed,” Danis said in an interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour. “100% signed. And we were gonna announce it that same date …and then he did that match with Roman Reigns. And he blew his knee out. And then they were like, ‘Do you wanna wait for Logan?'”

“So, I could have waited for Logan, but then he was like, ‘I don’t know about my knee. It could be six months.’ …I just took KSI.”

Logan Paul denies signing Dillon Danis fight contract

However, Logan Paul is telling a different story. The YouTube-boxer hit back at Danis’ claims over on Instagram, where he denied ever actually signing a contract to seal the deal on their boxing match.

“I never signed the contract,” Paul wrote. “Dillon did. So no, it was not ‘100% signed.'”

Currently, Danis is also having a back-and-forth with KSI, the influencer he chose to face off with in Logan’s place. The two are slated to touch gloves on January 14 in the first influencer-boxing match of 2023.