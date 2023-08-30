Logan Paul claims he’s got lots of “dirt” on Dillon Danis about his family

Logan Paul says he has “dirt” on Dillon Danis as the former UFC fighter keeps claiming that he has a “nuclear” photograph of Logan’s fiancee Nina Agdal.

The beef between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis has always been personal, but now that they’ve signed up to actually fight each other, it’s gone up another notch.

Danis has been sharing photos – real and edited – of Logan’s fiancee Nina Agdal with previous partners and other celebrities. The YouTube star has said that he’s not “fazed” by the former UFC fighter’s antics and has hit out at Dillon for how he’s trying to make his fiancee look.

Amongst all the photos, Danis has claimed that he has a “nuclear” image that could see their fight being canceled if he posts it in the build-up. Logan has doubted that, and has also claimed that he too has dirt on his opponent.

Logan Paul says he has dirt on Dillon Danis too

It came up during episode 392 of his ImPaulsive Podcast, as Logan’s business partner in PRIME, KSI, noted that Dillon has been trying to dig up dirt on him and his current girlfriend.

“He’s attacking an uninvolved third party, a woman, and it’s all he has! And I get it, all is fair in love and war but sort of because I look at myself and go the amount of dirt I have sitting in my phone,” Logan said.

“The amount of people who f*cking hate this guy who send me stuff, but do I want to go there? About his mom, his relatives, his sister, his cousins! Especially his mother, do I want to do that?”

Timestamp of 6:50

Both Logan and KSI agreed it would be something they’d definitely do in their younger days, but they’ve learned since then.

“I love this girl so f*cking much, nothing will get between us,” Logan added. “Not some f*cking lying internet troll whose life has devolved to pretending to be a fighter, stalking women, harassing them, and plastering them on his social media. He’s a f*cking loser bro, an empty, unaccomplished, unfulfilled loser.”

So, don’t expect Logan to get in the mud and start firing back at Danis with photos anytime soon.